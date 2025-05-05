Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 253 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RY. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE RY opened at $121.23 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $128.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.67 and a 200-day moving average of $119.49. The company has a market cap of $171.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a $1.0251 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

