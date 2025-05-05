Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Position Cut by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $198.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $264.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.15.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

