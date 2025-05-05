Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,789 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FQAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $65.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.99. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $56.05 and a 52 week high of $69.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average of $65.66.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.