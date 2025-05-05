Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $408,064,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,278,000. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,582 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 17,518 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $42.63 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $55.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.00.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.16 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

