Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,044 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,534 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 55,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 234,492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,699,000 after purchasing an additional 138,751 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,459,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Target by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,977 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $97.29 on Monday. Target Co. has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price objective on Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.37.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

