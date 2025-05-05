Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,921,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,806,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $30.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

