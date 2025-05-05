Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,748 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHY opened at $26.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $974.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.59. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $26.66.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

