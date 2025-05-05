VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 5.8% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $42,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after buying an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $87.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.05. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $99.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.03.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

