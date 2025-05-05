Bulldog Investors LLP Takes $5.66 Million Position in Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 563,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,661,000. Launch One Acquisition accounts for about 1.5% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 1.96% of Launch One Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Launch One Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,512,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Launch One Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Launch One Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Launch One Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Launch One Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $248,000.

Launch One Acquisition Stock Performance

LPAA opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. Launch One Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

About Launch One Acquisition

Launch One Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Launch One Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

