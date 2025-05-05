Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 457.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $567.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $648.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $543.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.27.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

