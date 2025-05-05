Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 773.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is -8,600.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

