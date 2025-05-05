Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSU stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.10. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $39.90.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

