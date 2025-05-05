Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CEP) Stake Boosted by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CEP – Free Report) by 186.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,357 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $10,390,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $3,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get Cantor Equity Partners Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares alerts:

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares Stock Performance

CEP opened at $47.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $59.75.

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares Profile

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantor Equity Partners Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantor Equity Partners Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.