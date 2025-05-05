Bulldog Investors LLP Purchases Shares of 314,118 Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANGU)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANGU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 314,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Range Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000.

RANGU opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23. Range Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

We are a blank check company incorporated on July 24, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our “business combination” or “initial business combination,” with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as a “target business” or “target businesses”.

