Bulldog Investors LLP Cuts Holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Bulldog Investors LLP lowered its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,480 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 234,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ZTR opened at $6.09 on Monday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

