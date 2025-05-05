Bulldog Investors LLP Grows Stock Position in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) by 2,211.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 331,789 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in The New Germany Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 91,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in The New Germany Fund by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of GF stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $10.78.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

