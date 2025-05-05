Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,408 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 39,127 shares during the quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 930.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $66.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average of $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Shell from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

