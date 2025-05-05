Bulldog Investors LLP Acquires New Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $18,471,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 35,991 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $19.15 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

