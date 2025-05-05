Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $2.06 Million in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000. Evergy comprises approximately 0.7% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,485,000 after buying an additional 221,086 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,660,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,430,000 after purchasing an additional 128,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,063,000 after acquiring an additional 133,641 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,555,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,818,000 after purchasing an additional 130,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,434,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,376,000 after acquiring an additional 73,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. Barclays upped their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG opened at $69.25 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $70.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average of $64.57.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.45%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

