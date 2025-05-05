Bulldog Investors LLP Boosts Position in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH)

Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,428 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Iron Horse Acquisitions were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,582,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth about $2,058,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 355,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 213,300 shares in the last quarter.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IROH opened at $10.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

About Iron Horse Acquisitions

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

