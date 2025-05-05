Broad Bay Capital Management LP Sells 208,526 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,526 shares during the quarter. Tecnoglass comprises about 2.1% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Broad Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.45% of Tecnoglass worth $16,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 6,293.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGLS opened at $74.42 on Monday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $86.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

