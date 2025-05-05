Broad Bay Capital Management LP Buys 156,058 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,058 shares during the quarter. Five Below accounts for 4.0% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Broad Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.57% of Five Below worth $32,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,936.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $987,830.32. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below Stock Up 11.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $84.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.79. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.38 and a 12-month high of $146.97.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

