Bulldog Investors LLP Acquires Shares of 100,000 Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RDAC)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RDAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 1.33% of Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,553,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $3,587,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,587,000.

Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

RDAC opened at $10.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18. Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

About Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares

Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 8, 2024 and is headquartered in Taiyuan, China.

