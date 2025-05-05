Broad Bay Capital Management LP Acquires 6,909 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the period. VSE makes up about 3.0% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in VSE were worth $24,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in VSE by 711.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 35,744 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of VSE by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 325,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 178,435 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VSE by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in VSE by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $122.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.68. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.60 and a beta of 1.32. VSE Co. has a 12 month low of $73.36 and a 12 month high of $128.72.

VSE Announces Dividend

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $299.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. VSE’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VSE to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on VSE from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

