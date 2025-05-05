AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 526.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,178 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of MarketAxess worth $21,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,103,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $2,689,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $225.68 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.84 and a 1-year high of $296.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.12 and its 200 day moving average is $229.74.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $220.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.11.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

