Bank of America Corp DE Sells 58,603 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,152,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,603 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 19.05% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $1,056,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $254.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $213.26 and a 12 month high of $280.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.25.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.