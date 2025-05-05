Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,105,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,432,961,000 after acquiring an additional 413,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,248,971,000 after purchasing an additional 247,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,755,958,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,450,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,831,000 after purchasing an additional 61,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,026,000 after purchasing an additional 427,328 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.43.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $198.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $836,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,916 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,928.04. This represents a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,809 shares of company stock valued at $8,123,156. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

