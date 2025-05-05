CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $126.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.09. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.22.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

