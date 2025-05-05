Roth Mkm Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on RBLX. Moffett Nathanson cut Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.
Roblox Stock Up 7.5 %
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $274,067.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,261.22. This represents a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 26,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $1,724,594.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,502,189.26. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,399 shares of company stock worth $45,431,661 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715,837 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Roblox by 74,400.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312,325 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Roblox by 1,084.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,813,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406,885 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at $246,560,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,049,000 after buying an additional 3,507,901 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
