Roth Mkm Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RBLX. Moffett Nathanson cut Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Get Roblox alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Roblox

Roblox Stock Up 7.5 %

NYSE:RBLX opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $274,067.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,261.22. This represents a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 26,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $1,724,594.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,502,189.26. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,399 shares of company stock worth $45,431,661 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715,837 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Roblox by 74,400.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312,325 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Roblox by 1,084.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,813,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406,885 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at $246,560,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,049,000 after buying an additional 3,507,901 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.