Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Luxfer by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Luxfer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $307.78 million, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $15.64.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Luxfer had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

