Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 165,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,994,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,807,000 after buying an additional 610,457 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. This represents a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $78.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.28 and a twelve month high of $84.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

