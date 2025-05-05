AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,892 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $17,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 28,884 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,475,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,818,000 after buying an additional 939,078 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Match Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,390,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,733,000 after buying an additional 866,026 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 478,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,667,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,267,000 after acquiring an additional 69,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at $55,533.40. This trade represents a 99.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $30.69 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. HSBC downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

About Match Group

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

