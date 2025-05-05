Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,874 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,836,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 125,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS JMST opened at $50.68 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1277 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

