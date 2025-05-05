Cadian Capital Management LP Acquires 263,267 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,548,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,267 shares during the period. Sprout Social makes up 8.0% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cadian Capital Management LP owned about 7.92% of Sprout Social worth $139,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 324.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after buying an additional 307,906 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 339.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 69,704 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,868,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 391.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 28,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.15.

Sprout Social Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $107.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 23,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $581,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,358.76. This trade represents a 35.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,414.30. This trade represents a 16.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,839 in the last three months. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

