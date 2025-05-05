Cadian Capital Management LP Buys 1,155,476 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,344,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155,476 shares during the quarter. MaxCyte comprises 2.2% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP owned 8.83% of MaxCyte worth $38,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in MaxCyte by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 115,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MaxCyte by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxCyte Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ MXCT opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $299.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MaxCyte from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 target price on MaxCyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

MaxCyte Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

