Cadian Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Cadian Capital Management LP cut its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,739,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,102 shares during the quarter. Tactile Systems Technology accounts for about 1.7% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $29,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,328,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 52,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 32,378 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 56.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $55,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,240.60. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Reuvers sold 10,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $159,147.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,806.10. This trade represents a 4.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $285,444. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TCMD shares. StockNews.com cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. B. Riley lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $14.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $333.22 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.05. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $85.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.39 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

