BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) is Bulldog Investors LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 156.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,101,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281,127 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund makes up about 3.3% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $12,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2,269.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 32,818 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 46,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $3,634,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,267 shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,863.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,146,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,201,400.68. This trade represents a 0.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE DSM opened at $5.66 on Monday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

