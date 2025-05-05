Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Invests $868,000 in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of BigBear.ai at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 107,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 28.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 479,401 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 699.3% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 174,815 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 9,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 100,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In other news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $132,005.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,205.50. This trade represents a 13.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

BBAI stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $973.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. The business had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

