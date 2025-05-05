BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Sold by Cadian Capital Management LP

Cadian Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,466,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280,321 shares during the period. BigCommerce accounts for 0.5% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP owned 1.87% of BigCommerce worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,932,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after buying an additional 35,016 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 611,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 42,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 55,353 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 696,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 308,384 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigCommerce

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff bought 177,158 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $1,176,329.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 253,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,131.12. This represents a 232.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

BigCommerce Price Performance

BIGC stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $404.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $8.60.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $87.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

