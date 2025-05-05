Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Sells 111,740 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,740 shares during the quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 793.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Trading Up 1.8 %

UUUU opened at $4.63 on Monday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a market cap of $919.93 million, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Bruce D. Hansen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,765.75. This represents a 2.07 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,659.85. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UUUU. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm raised Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $5.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UUUU

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.