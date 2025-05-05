The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Acquired by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 100.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 301,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,344 shares during the period. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust accounts for about 2.0% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,727,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 847,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,462,000 after buying an additional 404,940 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,118,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 408,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 86,810 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

GDV stock opened at $24.05 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

