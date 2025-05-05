Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Has $332,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.5 %

CMG opened at $51.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.