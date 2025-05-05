S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by C Partners Holding GmbH

C Partners Holding GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.3% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,632,000 after buying an additional 225,370 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in S&P Global by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 7,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 57,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.71.

SPGI opened at $506.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.85. The company has a market capitalization of $155.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.49 and a 1-year high of $545.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

