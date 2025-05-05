2,500 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Acquired by Bearing Point Capital LLC

Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS opened at $125.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.