Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 211.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,124 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,401,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,017,000 after buying an additional 33,472,238 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,077,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,239 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,714,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,523 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782,365 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,735 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

