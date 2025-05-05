Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 3,443,350 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,515,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443,350 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.19% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $1,910,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,973,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,858,000 after purchasing an additional 87,421 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,369,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,509,000 after buying an additional 366,318 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,216,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,100,000 after buying an additional 27,759 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,526,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,997,000 after acquiring an additional 92,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,331,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,163,000 after acquiring an additional 64,052 shares during the period.

VONV stock opened at $81.14 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $87.97. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average is $82.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

