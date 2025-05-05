Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.25 Billion Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,282,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308,640 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.42% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,252,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,008,000. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,063.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 95,101 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,552,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,824 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,315.2% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after buying an additional 171,201 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.53 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3,762.27 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average of $82.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2592 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

