Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 129.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,429,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062,157 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,574,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,721,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $885,371,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $436,636,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,615.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 530,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,723,000 after buying an additional 499,110 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $133,551,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $277.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $243.69 and a one year high of $341.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kurt Lefevere sold 1,500 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.17, for a total value of $474,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,240.54. The trade was a 50.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $1,419,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,560.58. This represents a 23.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,842,604 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $345.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.38.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

