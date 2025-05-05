Bearing Point Capital LLC Invests $463,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,443,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,369,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,024,000 after buying an additional 2,643,571 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,757,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,642,000 after buying an additional 2,016,017 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,793,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,057,000 after buying an additional 1,673,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,589,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,879,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,501 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.96.

Edison International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $54.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average is $67.03. Edison International has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

