Bearing Point Capital LLC Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,354.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RF. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

